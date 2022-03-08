S. Korea fires warning shots to repel N. Korean patrol boat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it fired warning shots at a North Korean patrol boat that temporarily crossed the countries’ disputed western sea boundary while chasing an unarmed North Korean vessel. South Korean defense officials say the North Korean patrol boat crossed the so-called Northern Limit Line while pursuing the vessel and retreated after a South Korean naval ship fired warning shots. South Korean military officials seized the vessel being chased by the patrol boat and are questioning its seven crewmembers. South Korea’s navy has often fired warning shots to repel North Korean vessels crossing the countries’ poorly marked sea border, but there also have been some deadly clashes over the years.