Sen. Collins, key vote on court, gives Jackson warm review

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is winning praise from a key Senate Republican. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine praised Jackson Tuesday after meeting with her for more than an hour and a half at the Capitol. She said she likes Jackson’s “thorough, careful approach.” The praise from Collins raised hopes among Democrats that she could be a Republican vote in favor of confirming her. The Maine senator is perhaps Democrats’ best hope for winning Republican support, as Supreme Court confirmations have become sharply partisan in recent years. Jackson would be the first Black woman in the court’s more than 200-year history.