Texas county official to resign after problems with primary

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The election administrator in Texas’ most populous county has submitted her resignation after a series of problems that plagued last week’s primary election, including about 10,000 mail ballots not being counted on the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers. Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced during a meeting Tuesday of county commissioners she would resign as of July 1. Longoria said she took responsibility for the problems during the election in Harris County, where Houston is located. The announcement of her planned resignation came after a public comment portion of the meeting in which officials and some residents had asked that she either resign or be fired.