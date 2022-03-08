Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county’s plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project. The special election Tuesday in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden. Commissioners are fighting in court to have the election declared invalid. They asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday to prohibit certification of the vote until their court challenge gets decided. Opponents in February gathered enough petition signatures to force a vote on whether the county can buy land for the spaceport. They say rocket launches pose environmental and safety risks. County officials promise a big economic payoff.