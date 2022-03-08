WHO Africa’s 1st woman leader helps continent fight COVID

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Small in stature, big in presence, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti is the first woman to lead the World Health Organization’s Africa office, the capstone of her trailblazing career in which she has overcome discrimination in apartheid South Africa to become one of the world’s top health administrators. As WHO Africa chief, Moeti initiates emergency responses to health crises in 47 of the continent’s 54 countries and recommends health policies. Since her appointment in 2015, Moeti has grappled with the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak, in West Africa. Now Moeti is facing her toughest challenge: helping Africa respond to the coronavirus pandemic and urging better consideration of its people, especially women.