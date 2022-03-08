Will Ferrell lightens the mood for slumping Warriors

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Will Ferrell took the floor and warmed up with the slumping Golden State Warriors before they played the Clippers, maybe just what Steve Kerr’s team needed mired in a five-game losing streak. The comedy star banked in a half-court shot on his second try and passed to Stephen Curry, even using his foot to kick the basketball to the reigning scoring champ before Curry knocked down a 3 to complete his pregame routine.