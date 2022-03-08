‘Your friend Putin’: Salvini confronted during border visit

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — The mayor of a Polish town has called out the leader of Italy’s right-wing League party for his pro-Kremlin views, derisively calling Matteo Salvini a “friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The mayor confronted Salvini during a news conference Tuesday at a train station on the border with Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of refugees arrived. The mayor also pulled out a T-shirt with Putin’s face and words saying “Army of Russia,” similar to one that Salvini had worn publicly in the past. Salvini, who holds anti-migrant views, has praised Putin in the past as “one of the best statesmen.” He said he went to the border on a mission to bring help.