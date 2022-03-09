5 accused a decade after renowned Puerto Rican boxer killed

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The first suspects arrested nearly a decade after the fatal shooting of renowned Puerto Rico boxer Héctor Camacho have appeared in court to face murder charges. Five men were accused Wednesday in the killing of the man known as “El Macho Camacho” and a friend while they sat in a car outside a bar in November 2012, shocking many who revered the boxer. Camacho, 50, was shot in the face and was clinically brain dead but remained on life support for several days after the shooting as relatives debated what to do while supporters stood vigil outside the hospital.