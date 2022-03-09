9 killed in shooting at drug house in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six men and three women are dead after a shooting attack on a house where drugs were sold in central Mexico. Authorities in Puebla state, east of Mexico City, say the attack took place in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Puebla Gov. Miguel Barbosa says none of the nine victims are from the state, and the house where they were killed was a site for retail drug dealing. Barbosa said the killings appeared to be “a feud between gangs.” Puebla has long been home to violent gangs that deal in fuel theft from government pipelines, but the state had not been known for drug violence.