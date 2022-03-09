Body in concrete found in tub in luxe Hawaii neighborhood

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police are searching for two men suspected of killing a man whose body was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities. Police investigating a missing person’s case in Hawaii Loa Ridge found a bathtub filled with concrete, covered by coffee grounds. Police say they chipped away at the concrete and found a decomposing body. A day earlier, police had questioned a 23-year-old man and a 34-year-old man at the house while following up on a missing person’s report. Hawaii News Now reports police let them go and later learned the 23-year-old had been in an intimate relationship with the 73-year-old man found in the tub.