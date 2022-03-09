Dems drop COVID-19 funds, clear way for OK of Ukraine aid

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have abandoned plans for a fresh infusion of $15.6 billion for battling the pandemic. That clears the way for House debate and passage of a vast government spending bill that is anchored by aid for Ukaine and European allies. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the COVID-19 spending would be removed the package after rank-and-file lawmakers objected that it would be paid for, in part, by cutting previously approved pandemic assistance to their states.