Ex-Honduran national police chief wanted in US arrested

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A former head of Honduras’ national police who was sought by United States prosecutors on drug and weapons charge has been arrested. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares served as the country’s top police official in 2012 and 2013, and faced allegations of human rights abuses during his time in command. Security Minister Ramón Sabillón confirmed Bonilla’s arrest Wednesday afternoon at a toll plaza on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa. A high-ranking police official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the arrest, said that the arrest came in response to a U.S. extradition request.