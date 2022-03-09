In Minneapolis strike, teachers say kids aren’t all right

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers in Minneapolis say they’ve noticed more kids with anxiety and depression. One school counselor says she’s seen more fights and drug use this year. Some kids tell parents they’re frustrated, because learning stops when teachers have to deal with disruptive students in class. Increased mental health services for students is among key issues for striking Minneapolis public school teachers. School Superintendent Ed Graff has acknowledged that kids and teachers need more mental health support. But Graff has said the teachers’ requests would go beyond the district’s budget. The teachers are also seeking higher wages. Wednesday was the second day of their strike.