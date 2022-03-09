India’s Hindu nationalist party faces test in state polls

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is counting votes in five state elections that are a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024. The BJP has won emphatically in two national elections under Modi. His party is expected to retain power by itself or with regional allies in the four states it already held, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party is expected to lose Punjab to the new Aam Aadmi Party that governs Delhi. India’s economy was sputtering even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with unemployment and mismanagement of the virus being key issues for voters. Another question is the position of farmers, who are still furious at Modi for pushing through agriculture laws he later revoked.