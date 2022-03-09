Japan cautiously welcomes South Korean president-elect

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government welcomed the victory of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday. Japanese officials and experts expressed a sense of relief and hope for an improvement of the badly strained ties between the neighbors. A conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, Yoon was elected South Korea’s president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in. During Moon’s leadership, bilateral relations have sunk to their lowest levels in years over wartime history disputes. Kishida told reporters Thursday that “Japan-South Korea relations are in a very severe conditions,” and they could not be left that way.