Judge turns focus of Whitmer-kidnap trial to entrapment

By MICHAEL TARM, ED WHITE and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The focus of a federal trial in Michigan has shifted directly to the question of whether the FBI hoodwinked four defendants into agreeing to a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Per the judges pre-trial instructions, prosecutors and attorneys tiptoed around the issue when opening statement began Wednesday about whether agents induced the men to commit crimes they wouldn’t have contemplated on their own. But in a rare change of instructions in the middle of openings, the judge he had hoped to delay deciding whether the defense could push ahead with an entrapment defense until more evidence had been entered. He said he changed his mind after the defense kept alluding to entrapment during openings. Testimony resumes Thursday.