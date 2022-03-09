Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to return to court in Chicago to learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated or allow him to remain free. Smollett has denied that he participated in what he contends was a real attack and his attorney will ask that his December conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct be dismissed. The judge is unlikely to do that, which means he will move to sentence Smollett. The judge can sentence Smollett to prison, jail or order he be granted probation and perform community service.