Kemp appeals ruling on leadership committee funds in primary

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that says a “leadership committee” the governor created under a new state law cannot spend money to get him reelected during the Republican primary. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen’s ruling came last month in a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who’s challenging Kemp in the primary. Kemp and his leadership committee on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The law passed last year allows certain top elected officials, including the governor and party nominees, to create leadership committees that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during a legislative session