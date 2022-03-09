Michigan announces 1st charges in Boy Scouts investigation

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities have announced the first criminal charges stemming from the state’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America, charging a former troop leader before his release from a New York prison on separate crimes. Mark Chapman, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was the scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Starting in 2000, one victim was abused at the church — where the troop sometimes met — and other places, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. The second victim was assaulted for years beginning when he was about 11.