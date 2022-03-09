Norway court increases sentence of ‘ambulance hijacker’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An appeals court in Norway has increased the prison sentence of a man convicted of stealing an ambulance and driving it along an Oslo sidewalk in 2019, injuring two babies. In May, the Oslo District Court sentenced the 34-year-old man to 12 years. The Borgarting appeals court on Wednesday found him guilty of seven counts of attempted murder and added another year in preventive detention to the sentence. Norwegian media nicknamed the man “the ambulance hijacker.” Norwegian news agency NTB reported that he said he didn’t intend to kill anyone by driving recklessly but needed to transport 50 liters (around 13 gallons) of liquid narcotics to cancel a 50,000 kroner ($5,600) drug debt.