NY Philharmonic’s Geffen Hall to reopen in October

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic’s remodeled David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center will reopen in October following a fully-funded $550 million renovation. The Philharmonic announced in April 2021 that it had accelerated the construction timetable because of the coronavirus pandemic and had the intent to reopen this fall, about 1 1/2 years ahead of the original schedule. New renderings were released as part of Wednesday’s announcement. The rebuilt hall will have a capacity of under 2,200, down from 2,738, with the rows in the orchestra cut from 43 to 33. The Philharmonic said it had raised the final $50 million for the project since April 2021.