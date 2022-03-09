Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:59 AM

Pariah? Hardly. Banks are still willing to lend to Trump

KTVZ

By BERNARD CONDON
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A bank’s decision to loan Donald Trump’s company $100 million is the latest evidence the former president might survive fraud investigations and a business-world backlash over his efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election. Documents filed with New York City on Tuesday show that San Diego-based Axos Bank finalized the loan with the Trump Organization on Feb. 17. That’s just three days after public revelations that the Republican’s longtime accountants had disavowed a decade’s worth of his financial statements. Trump executive Eric Trump says that the company’s financial health is strong and that “we should have never been underestimated.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content