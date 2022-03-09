Police: Car in Nevada crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was at full acceleration when he caused a multi-vehicle wreck in North Las Vegas that killed him, his passenger and seven family members in a minivan. The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Robinson’s Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph to 103 mph five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal the afternoon of Jan. 29. Chain-reaction crashes also left a 31-year-old woman critically injured. The report did not say whether Robinson was impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time. That finding will be made by the Clark County coroner, pending Robinson’s autopsy blood toxicology test results.