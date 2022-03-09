Rebel Wilson gets ready to host the BAFTA Film Awards

By HILARY FOX

Associated Press

London (AP) — Rebel Wilson is headed back to the BAFTA Film Awards to serve as host Sunday and says she’s “pumped” but ”nervous.” In 2020, Wilson flew from Australia to present the best director trophy at the BAFTA Film Awards. Her humorous speech, which referenced a lack of women nominated in the category and bemoaned that box office flop “Cats” was overlooked entirely, was one of the funniest moments of the night. The ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall. “I’m very pumped, very pumped for Sunday for the BAFTAs, but definitely like a pretty nervous because like it’s a live event and it’s just like it’s a one and done situation,” she says.