S. Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on N. Korea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says he would solidify an alliance with the United States, build up a powerful military and sternly cope with North Korean provocations. Yoon spoke at a news conference Thursday, hours after he won the country’s hard-fought election to become its next leader. Yoon’s single five-year term is to begin in May. After his election win, he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone. According to a White House statement, Biden congratulated Yoon on the election and emphasized the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea.