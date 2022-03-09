US citizens seek to join foreign fighters in Ukraine

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given the smaller nation’s embassy in Washington an unexpected role: recruitment center for Americans who want to join the fight. Diplomats working out of the embassy, in a townhouse in the Georgetown section of the city, are fielding thousands of offers from volunteers seeking to fight for Ukraine, even as they work on the far more pressing matter of securing weapons to defend against an increasingly brutal Russian onslaught. The U.S. frowns on Americans going to Ukraine to fight, which can raise legal and national security issues.