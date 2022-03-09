US says $100 billion soon to help poor nations with climate

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says he thinks rich countries can finally meet their pledge to provide $100 billion annually to help poor nations cope with climate change beginning this year — and will definitely reach that amount in 2023. That would be at least two years later than the 2020 target set at a U.N. climate summit in 2009. Kerry told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that President Joe Biden is committed to increasing U.S. funding to developing countries to mitigate and adapt to climate change and that increase is going to help “deliver on $100 billion.”