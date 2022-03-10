5 suspected cartel gunmen dead in massive Mexico firefight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico say five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs. Police in Michoacan state said they had found five bodies in the town of Nuevo Parangaricutiro, and detained 32 suspects. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be home-made armored trucks with machine guns firing from turrets in the town. The town has long been the scene of disputes between the Viagras gang, self-defense patrols and rival gangs. The town was built after the old village of Parangaricutiro was partly buried by the eruption of the Paracutin volcano in the 1940s.