Aciman, Toibin among contributors to book on Sigmund Freud

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Aciman, Colm Toibin and Rick Moody are among the authors contributing to an essay collection on the legacy of Sigmund Freud. “On the Couch: Writers Analyze Sigmund Freud,” conceived and edited by the literary agent Andrew Blauner, is scheduled for release in 2023 by Princeton University Press. Other writers featured in the book include Jennifer Finney Boylan, Gerald Early, Siri Hustvedt and Esther Freud, great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud. Blauner previously edited “Now Comes Good Sailing: Writers Reflect on Henry David Thoreau,” which included essays by Amor Towles, Lauren Groff and Pico Iyer.