AP calls for release of Ethiopian journalist in detention

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press and press freedom advocates are calling for the immediate release of a freelance journalist jailed in Ethiopia. Amir Aman Kiyaro, who is accredited to AP, marked 100 days in detention without charge this week. AP executive editor Julie Pace said in a statement that Kiyaro has not been charged with any crime and is being held unjustly. The video journalist was detained on Nov. 28 in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, under the country’s war-related state of emergency powers. The state of emergency was lifted last month, with the government citing changing conditions in the deadly conflict between Ethiopian forces and those of the northern Tigray region.