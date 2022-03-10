Argentina lawmakers take up contentious IMF refinancing deal

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina lawmakers have begun debating a bill needed to approve Argentina’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing a $45 billion debt, while protesters opposed to the deal clashed with police outside the Congress building. There’s been widespread criticism of the agreement, which would refinance debt taken on in 2018 by previous conservative government. But the current left-of-center government says the agreement needs to be approved to avoid a default on the loans and major economic problems. The Chamber of Deputies took up the measure Thursday hours after the government secured support from the main opposition bloc.