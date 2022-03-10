Biden announces major non-NATO ally status for Colombia

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally. Such a step will provide Colombia with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation. But full-fledged NATO members would not be obligated to defend Colombia should it ever come under attack. Biden made the announcement as he met at the White House on Thursday with outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque. Neither leader raised a recent meeting between Biden administration officials and the government of Nicolás Maduro in neighboring Venezuela. Duque has led opposition in the region to Maduro.