Biden to Dems: Sell agenda with ‘confidence’ and ‘clarity’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats have a record they can be proud of and must sell it with “confidence, clarity, conviction and repetition” heading into the November midterm elections. He delivered that message Thursday night to Democratic Party members meeting in person at a Washington hotel. Biden addressed the gathering on the eve of the anniversary of his signing of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was designed to help the economy rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says people were hurting after he took office and “we had to act.” No Republican lawmakers voted for the legislation.