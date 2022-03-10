Skip to Content
California man indicted in Oklahoma for disrupting flight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been indicted in Oklahoma on federal charges he disrupted a flight from Arlington, Virginia, to Los Angeles, forcing it to divert to Oklahoma City. Court records show 45-year-old Ariel James Pennington is charged with interfering with a flight attendant and assaulting a federal air marshal. Pennington pleaded not guilty during a Wednesday court appearance. His attorney did not answer a phone call seeking comment. Pennington was arrested Dec. 9 after the Delta Airlines flight landed in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said at the time that Pennington was disorderly and intoxicated.

