Cyprus rights official: Young migrants in ‘miserable’ camp

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The war in Ukraine has focused the world’s attention on the plight of millions of refugees streaming out of that country. But migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere continue to reach ethnically divided Cyprus, where authorities say they’re overwhelmed. Cyprus’ Commissioner for Children’s Rights Despo Michaelidou says unaccompanied minors at the island’s overcrowded migrant reception camp face “miserable” and “unhygienic” conditions. She said breakfast consists of a piece of bread while as many as 15 people are huddled into a single room. The Cypriot Interior Ministry refuted the claims Thursday, saying minors receive three square meals a day and their separate quarters have six toilets and three showers.