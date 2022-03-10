Executioner of revolutionary ‘Che’ Guevara dies in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian soldier who pulled the trigger to execute famed revolutionary guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara has died at age 80. Retired Bolivian Gen. Gary Prado says Mario Terán “simply complied with his duty as a sergeant of the army” in carrying out the order that ended Guevara’s life in 1967. He tells Radio Companera that Terán died Thursday after a long illness. Guevara was an Argentine physician who achieved mythic status as a leading figure in the Cuban revolution that won power in 1959 under Fidel Castro. He tried to lead other insurrections in Africa and then in South America, but with far less success.