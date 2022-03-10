Skip to Content
Experts: How to impose internet sanctions on Russia

By FRANK BAJAK
BOSTON (AP) — Ukraine’s attempt to get Russia kicked off the internet has failed. A diverse group of experts proposes a more narrow approach to sanctioning the Kremlin for invading its neighbor: Consider creating a mechanism that could technically blacklist individual Russian military and propaganda websites. In an open letter, the activists say it’s time the internet community developed a way to confront humanitarian crises. The idea they float would mean gathering and publishing a list of sanctioned IP addresses and domain names that telecommunications providers and other network operators could subscribe to with the goal of rendering them unreachable.

