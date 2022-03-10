Facing Purdue owners brings pain, closure for opioid victims

By JENNIFER PELTZ and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of closure is mixing with anger and pain for some of the nearly two dozen people who told their personal stories to members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. It happened via video Thursday at an extraordinary bankruptcy court hearing. The speakers were people who have suffered from or lost loved ones to opioid addiction. The Sackler family members weren’t allowed to respond. Still, several speakers say they valued being able to speak for their lost loved ones and show solidarity. Some also say they got some measure of resolution.