Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media users are suggesting soaring fuel prices in the U.S. are part of a government scheme to get drivers into electric vehicles. The conspiracy theory posts are spreading across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The posts ignore that rising gas prices are actually the result of increased consumption and supply chain issues as life returns to normal after two years of tumult brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Gas prices also are on the rise as major oil producer Russia wages war against Ukraine. Experts say that people often cling to conspiracy theories in times of uncertainty and crisis.