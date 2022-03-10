Georgia high court won’t halt spaceport vote certification

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court says it won’t interfere with local officials finalizing results of referendum blocking efforts to build a launch pad for commercial rockets. The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by county commissioners seeking to halt certification of the special election while they pursue a court challenge seeking to have the vote declared invalid. Coastal Camden County has spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. Critics who contend the project has serious safety and environmental risks forced a referendum on the project. A sizable majority voted Tuesday to block the county from buying land for the project. County officials had no immediate comment on the court’s ruling.