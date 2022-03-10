Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:51 PM

Guatemala president threatens veto of abortion legislation

KTVZ

By SONIA PÉREZ D.
Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Two days after Guatemala’s congress passed a bill increasing sentences for women who terminate their pregnancies, prohibiting same-sex marriage and banning discussion of sexual diversity in schools, President Alejandro Giammattei asked the congress to pull it back or face his veto. It was a surprising reversal for the president. In a speech Thursday, the president said the legislation violated two international conventions to which Guatemala was a signatory, as well as Guatemala’s constitution. He did not specify which provisions were in violation, but emphasized that the legislation had not originated in his office

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content