Harris thanks Poland for helping 1 million Ukraine refugees

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has praised the Polish people for their generosity for taking in more than 1 million refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine. Harris made the comments as she met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, hours after the U.S. House passed a massive spending bill including $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine and its European allies. The legislation includes $6.8 billion to care for refugees and other economic aid to allies. Harris also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Harris and Duda are scheduled to hold a news conference. Harris also is slated to meet with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland.