ICC prosecutor seeks 3 warrants linked to 2008 Georgia war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced he is seeking arrest warrants for three men suspected of committing war crimes during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. The three served in the governments of the Russian-backed self-declared republic of South Ossetia. Karim Khan said Thursday his application focuses on the “unlawful confinement, ill-treatment, hostage taking and subsequent unlawful transfer of ethnic Georgian civilians” in August 2008.