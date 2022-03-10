Indicted Colorado elections clerk appears in court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county elections clerk who faces charges that she plotted to breach voting system technology that is used across the U.S. has had her first court appearance in the case. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters made no comment during the brief hearing as she watched remotely from the county detention center. Peters surrendered to authorities on Wednesday following a grand jury indictment alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach state elections systems in the western Colorado county. The judge reduced Peters’ bail from $500,000 to $25,000 but ordered her to surrender her passport and not to leave Colorado pending her next court date in May.