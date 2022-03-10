Iran offers mixed signals as nuclear talks deadline looms

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is offering mixed signals as a deadline loomed in talks over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Its president on Thursday defended the negotiations, while a top security official blamed America for the deadlock. The monthslong, indirect talks in Vienna have sought to both get the U.S. to return to the accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and have Iran restore limits on its rapidly advancing nuclear program. In recent days, Western diplomats have signaled the talks had reached their conclusion, laying the final decision with Iran.