IS confirms its leader was killed in Syria, names new chief

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has confirmed for the first time that its leader was killed in a U.S. strike in northwestern Syria last month. The militant group has also named his successor. Thursday’s statement was the first official comment from IS about its leader since he blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout on Feb. 3. He was killed on the northwestern town of Atmeh near the border with Turkey. The group’s spokesman said in an audio that the deceased leader’s hand-picked successor has been sworn in as the group’s new leader, or caliph.