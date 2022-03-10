Jordan’s king, Israeli FM meet to calm tensions in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister and Jordan’s king have met in the Jordanian capital of Amman in an effort to calm tensions in Jerusalem ahead of holy celebrations for Muslims, Christians and Jews. Jordan’s King Abdullah II hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a sign of warming relations between the neighboring Mideast nations. Last year during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, confrontations between Israeli authorities and Palestinians fueled the 11-day Israel-Gaza war. This year, Ramadan coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Christian celebration of Easter. Jordan administers the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint in the ancient city that is holy to the three monotheistic faiths.