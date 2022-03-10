Lava flows as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continues to erupt

By SLAMET RIYADI

Associated Press

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi is continuing to erupt, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano. The volcano on the densely populated island of Java unleashed clouds of hot ash shortly before midnight Wednesday into early morning Thursday and fast-moving pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, lava and gas — traveled up to 3 miles down its slopes. It was Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November. Dozens of light eruptions continued during the day Thursday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds. Activity continued Friday with avalanches of lava at least 15 times.