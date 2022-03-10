Louisiana man who killed wife released to sister in Nevada

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Parole Board says a man caught on video killing his estranged wife may leave prison early to live with his sister in Las Vegas. The American Press reports the three-member board voted unanimously Wednesday to release 59-year-old Anthony Knox even though he denied killing Angela Knox in 1997 and said he was coerced into pleading guilty to manslaughter. The board said he must keep taking psychiatric medications and regularly see mental health professionals in Las Vegas. He’s served 24-and-a-half years of a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Police said when he was arrested that a security camera showed him knocking Angela Knox to the ground and shooting her.