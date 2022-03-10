North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says two North Korean missile launches in recent weeks were in fact test-firings of a new long-range ICBM. The tests were of a missile reportedly larger than an ICBM North Korea launched in 2017 that was assessed to be capable of reaching the United States. The administration warned on Thursday that a full-range test could soon follow. U.S. missile defense and reconnaissance forces in the Pacific have been placed in a state of “enhanced readiness” in preparation for a full-range test. That’s according to a senior administration official, who outlined the U.S. intelligence assessment on the condition of anonymity.